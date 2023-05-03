Entertainment

Everything about Saif-Kareena's Marvel 'Wastelanders' podcast; release date inside

Everything about Saif-Kareena's Marvel 'Wastelanders' podcast; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 04:16 pm 1 min read

'Wastelanders' podcast release date is out

Marvel comics and cinematic universe are one of the biggest intellectual properties and the big company is targeting the Asian market. Marvel launched the trailer of the Hindi version of Wastelanders podcast. The promo sounds promising and the voice cast is headlined by the adept Saif Ali Khan. Season 1 of the podcast series will premiere on Audible on June 28.

Voice cast and other trivia

The podcast is spread across six seasons. The stellar voice cast also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prajakta Koli, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Masaba Gupta, among others. Saif will be voicing the character of Peter Quill. Interestingly, the English version of the Marvel podcast was launched in 2021 and was well-received by the listeners. Desi fans will be excited for this Hindi take!

Twitter Post