Sonakshi Sinha's 'Dahaad' trailer is out; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 04:14 pm 1 min read

'Dahaad' trailer is out

Sonakshi Sinha-headlined series Dahaad is in the buzz for quite some time. It is set to premiere at Berlin Film Festival and it is being created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The makers have released the trailer and it looks daunting and promising. The series is set to premiere on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on May 12.

Cast and crew of the series

The thriller web series is being produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are the co-producers. It is being helmed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. With this series, Sinha entered the second phase of her career where she is donning more challenging roles and fans are quite excited about it. The series also stars Gulshan Devaiah.

