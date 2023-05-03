Entertainment

Renowned Kollywood actor-filmmaker Manobala dies at 69, Rajinikanth pays tribute

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 03, 2023, 02:55 pm 2 min read

Kollywood actor-director Manobala passed away at 69

Actor-filmmaker Manobala, who was well-known for his contributions to the Tamil industry, passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 69. According to his publicist, he was hospitalized 10 days ago and was undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment. The dynamic personality began his career as an assistant director and an actor. He is survived by his wife and son.

Superstar Rajinikanth paid tribute to his dear friend Manobala

Actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter to pay his condolences. The actor's tweet, originally in Tamil, can be translated as, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May he rest in peace." As soon as the news broke out, fans also took to social media to pay their tributes.

Producer G Dhananjayan and actor Gautham Karthik paid their tributes

Apart from Rajinikanth, producer G Dhananjayan also took to Twitter and wrote that he was deeply shocked to learn about Manobala's demise. He tweeted, "Shocking that such a sweet person, Manobala sir passed away." Actor Gautham Karthik tweeted, "Heartbreaking to hear that director/actor Manobala sir is no longer with us. Was a true pleasure to work with you, sir! You will be missed!"

Manobala's life and film legacy

In 1979, Manobala commenced his career in the film industry as an assistant director with Bharathiraja's Puthiya Vaarpugal. Apart from assisting, he also played a small role in the film. In 1982, he made his directorial debut with the Tamil film Aagaya Gangai. Notably, the filmmaker also took the direction responsibilities for several Hindi films including, Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, featuring Jeetendra.

Besides films, he also directed a handful of TV serials

With his exceptional direction skills, he made an indelible mark in the Tamil industry. His other directorials include Sirai Paravai and Oor Kavalan among others. Notably, his last directorial project was the Tamil film Naina, released in 2002. The multi-hyphenate personality's last on-screen appearance was in Kajal Aggarwal's horror comedy, Ghosty (2023). Apart from films, the actor-director also directed a handful of television series.