#NewsBytesExplainer: What is controversy surrounding Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story'

May 01, 2023

'The Kerala Story' is engulfed in controversies ahead of its release

The Kerala Story, a film reportedly inspired by true events, is heading toward a theatrical release on May 5. Directed by Sudipto Sen, it stars Adah Sharma in the lead and is backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. However, it has been caught in significant controversy ever since its trailer was released, with the left and the right political wings engaging in mudslinging. Why's that?

What is the movie all about?

Per the trailer, TKS will follow Shalini (Sharma), a Hindu nurse from Kerala. However, she soon ends up in jail abroad (in Syria, perhaps) for joining the terrorist organization ISIS. "It is important to know how I joined ISIS before knowing when and why I joined it," she says. TKS will shed light on how women were abducted and pushed into terrorism by ISIS.

Congress has raised issues with the drama, called it out

Indian National Congress has termed the movie "full of lies." Leader of Opposition in Kerala, VD Satheesan said, "The film is a bundle of lies. It says 32,000 women were converted and sent to Islamic State-held areas. Its trailer gave enough hints of its content. It is intended to defame the state and community and Sangh Parivar outfits are behind this."

The movie is a 'misrepresentation of reality'

CPM leader AA Rahim took to Facebook and wrote, "Kerala is a model for the world in terms of social progress. However, the Sangh Parivar [RSS] has made it their eternal goal to humiliate the state in front of the world." Shashi Tharoor has also called it "a misrepresentation of our reality." The film has been accused of spreading Islamophobia, among other issues.

Here's how the lead actor justified the film

Sharma has been quick to respond to the controversies. Through a Twitter video, she said, "When people call The Kerala Story a political agenda, propaganda, etc., they are diverting the issue and trivializing this. It's about life and death! For the few who are saying it is propaganda, I guess once they watch the film with all the facts they will say otherwise."

'The Kashmir Files' and 'Bheed' met similar fates, too

This is not the first time a politically charged film has left political outfits divided. Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, too, was called a propaganda film by a large section of internet users, and it was believed that the incumbent national government was batting for the drama. Recently, Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, based on migrants' woes during the lockdown, met with the same backlash.