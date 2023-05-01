Entertainment

'Corona Papers' on OTT: When and where to watch

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 01, 2023, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Priyadarshan's 'Corona Papers' set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan's recent Malayalam offering Corona Papers is set to make its digital debut. With Priyadarshan at the helm, who is known for his blockbuster hits like Hungama, Hera Pheri, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Corona Papers is a must-watch for those who like his style of storytelling. Featuring Shane Nigam in the lead role, here are all the streaming details you need to know.

'Corona Papers' streaming details

Corona Papers opened at theaters on April 6 amid mixed reviews, and it didn't perform exceptionally well at the box office. Now, the film is all set to make its digital premiere. The thriller-drama will be made available on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (May 5). Notably, its digital premiere has been scheduled exactly 30 days after it was released in theaters.

'Corona Papers' is inspired by the Tamil film '8 Thottakkal'

The film Corona Papers is inspired by the 2017 Tamil film 8 Thottakkal, which in turn was inspired by Akira Kurosawa's 1949 Japanese film Stray Dog. Notably, Corona Papers marked the return of director Priyadarshan to the Malayalam movie industry after a hiatus of two years. His last ambitious project Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal was a massive failure at the box office.

All about the plot of the film

Touted as a suspenseful drama, this Malayalam film encircles Nigam who plays a rookie police officer whose gun goes missing in a crowded bus. As a result of the missing gun, a chain of crimes unfolds, including a bank robbery in which a bank employee is murdered. Can the officer get out of the legal and emotional tangles the gun puts him in?

Meet the team and cast of 'Corona Papers'

Corona Papers features Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. Apart from them, other cast members include, Gayathri Shankar, Siddique, Sandhya Shetty, PP Kunhikrishnan, and Sreekansh among others. The story is by Shri Ganesh, and the film is bankrolled by Four Frames Sound Company. Meanwhile, Chacko will be next seen in VK Prakash-S Sureshbabu duo's social thriller film titled Live.