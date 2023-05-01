Entertainment

Ranbir-Shraddha starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' OTT details

Ranbir-Shraddha starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' OTT details

Written by Aikantik Bag May 01, 2023, 04:19 pm 1 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' OTT release date out

Ranbir Kapoor is a poster boy for romantic comedies. His goofy attitude and puppy eyes have made us drool for years. The actor returned to the genre with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film was a smash hit at the box office and reinstated that romcoms are still very much viable in Bollywood. The film's OTT details are out.

Release date and cast of the film

The Luv Ranjan directorial had a good theatrical run and is set to make its digital premiere on the OTT giant Netflix. The makers have not confirmed the date but reports suggest that the film is set to premiere this week. The quirky rom-com also stars Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Hasleen Kaur, and Anubhav Singh Bassi, among others.

Twitter Post