Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Bollywood has paid homage to playwright William Shakespeare

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Bollywood has paid homage to playwright William Shakespeare

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 23, 2023, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the movies inspired by William Shakespeare's work

William Shakespeare is considered the greatest, most respected playwright in the history of English literature, and his work has transcended the boundaries of languages, regions, and cultures. His work blooms with themes of love, despair, melancholy, and complex human emotions, which explains why his legacy remains untarnished. On his death anniversary on Sunday, we look at the way Bollywood has adapted his work onscreen.

Vishal Bhardwaj's Shakespeare trilogy

Vishal Bhardwaj is known for his reverence for the Bard, and this is reflected in his Shakespeare trilogy: Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider. While Maqbool and Omkara drew inspiration from Macbeth and Othello, respectively, Haider was an adaptation of Hamlet. Maqbool is available on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, Omkara can be watched on JioCinema, among other platforms, and Haider is streaming on Netflix.

'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' (2013)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (in their first collaboration together), was based on Shakespeare's famous tragic romance play Romeo and Juliet. Bhansali localized the plot heavily and based his story in Gujarat. The film follows the confrontations between two warring clans, Rajadi and Sanera, and the impossible, star-crossed, short-lived romance between the titular characters.

'Angoor' (1982)

Angoor, directed by Gulzar and starring Sanjeev Kumar, Deepti Naval, and Deven Varma, among others, was based on The Comedy of Errors, which has inspired several cinematic adaptations. It starred Varma and Kumar in double roles, leading to confusion and hysterical chaos in the plot. Angoor was released in 1982 and is now considered a cult classic. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'10ml Love' (2012)

10ml Love starred an ensemble cast comprising Rajat Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Purab Kohli, Tara Sharma, Sarita Joshi, Neil Bhoopalam, Koel Purie, and Rasika Dugal, and was based on A Midsummer Night's Dream. The romantic comedy film intertwines the lives of three couples and traces the different stages of their relationship. The film is available on YouTube though the print quality isn't unfortunately the best.