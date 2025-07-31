'Buffy the Vampire Slayer': Kingston Vernes joins reboot pilot

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot pilot cast Kingston Vernes

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:54 am Jul 31, 2025

Kingston Vernes, known for his role in The Survivor, has been cast in the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot pilot for Hulu. However, there's no news on where it will air in India. As per Deadline, the character he will play is intended to be a major recurring role if the project is picked up for a full series. Ryan Kiera Armstrong will star as Nova, an introverted high school student who becomes a new slayer.