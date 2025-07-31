'Buffy the Vampire Slayer': Kingston Vernes joins reboot pilot
What's the story
Kingston Vernes, known for his role in The Survivor, has been cast in the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot pilot for Hulu. However, there's no news on where it will air in India. As per Deadline, the character he will play is intended to be a major recurring role if the project is picked up for a full series. Ryan Kiera Armstrong will star as Nova, an introverted high school student who becomes a new slayer.
Character details
Vernes's character is a popular student at New Sunnydale Academy
Vernes will play Carson, a Junior Olympian and popular student at New Sunnydale Academy. He is the object of Nova's (Armstrong) affection and begins to notice her after a life-changing event. The reboot also stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, who not only executive produces but also reprises her iconic role as Buffy Summers from the original series.
Production insights
Pilot directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao
The pilot for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is being directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, with a script by Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman. The project, produced by 20th Television and Searchlight TV, has not revealed further details about its plot or title. However, there are plans to open a writers' room to develop additional scripts if the pilot gets picked up for a series.
Actor's background
Vernes was recently seen in 'The Survivor'
Vernes was recently seen in HBO Films's The Survivor, directed by Barry Levinson. He has also appeared in David Fincher's Netflix film Mank and Paul Schoulberg's So Cold the River. The actor is represented by IAG, LBI, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes & Kritzman. More details are expected to emerge in the coming days.