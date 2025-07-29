How Sarah Paulson conquered OTT with bold role choices

From American Horror Story to American Crime Story, we all know how versatile an actor Sarah Paulson is. The actor has also successfully adapted to the OTT era. However, as the digital platforms grew, she has been smartly picking projects that highlight her versatility. Not only has this expanded her audience, but also made her one of the leading ladies of today. Here's how.

Strategic choice Embracing 'American Horror Story' Paulson's association with American Horror Story proved to be a game-changer for her career. The anthology series enabled her to delve into different characters every season, highlighting her versatility and depth as an actor. Given the rise of OTT platforms, where people could binge-watch the whole season, this was a genius decision, bringing her more fans and attention.

Digital shift Transitioning to OTT platforms Paulson's foray into the world of OTT platforms was highlighted by pivotal roles in blockbuster series and films online. By going the digital way, she reached out to a wider audience who prefer watching things on demand. Not only did this keep her relevant, but it also made her a pioneer among actors who are treading the path from TV to OTT.

Creative partnerships Collaborating with renowned creators Collaborating with revered creators such as Ryan Murphy has been key to Paulson's career reinvention. The partnerships have offered opportunities for difficult roles that showcase her acting chops. Working with names who are already established in the industry has kept her at the helm of creative storytelling in the OTT space.