Baz Luhrmann's 5 musical masterpieces that redefined cinema

Baz Luhrmann has a unique style to his films, and he's the master of musical blockbusters. The legendary filmmaker often mixes his colorful visuals with amazing soundtracks, giving the audience an unforgettable cinematic experience. Over the years, Luhrmann has directed a number of musical blockbusters that have won hearts across the globe. Here are five of them.

Visual extravaganza 'Moulin Rouge!' - A visual spectacle Moulin Rouge! is one of Luhrmann's most acclaimed masterpieces. Released in 2001, the film takes the audience to Paris at the turn of the century and blends romance with a beautiful musical score. It has a medley of modern songs reimagined to suit its era. Its vibrant colors, elaborate costumes, and high-energy dance sequences make it a visual treat even today.

Jazz revival 'The Great Gatsby' - Jazz Age revival Released in 2013, The Great Gatsby brought F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel to life with a modern twist. Set during the Roaring Twenties, the film boasts an eclectic soundtrack that fuses jazz with contemporary music styles. This blend not only accentuates the opulence and decadence of the era but also attracts modern viewers. The movie was both a commercial success and critically acclaimed for its innovative approach to storytelling.

Modern Shakespeare 'Romeo + Juliet' - Shakespearean twist In 1996, Luhrmann reimagined William Shakespeare's classic play with the modern classic Romeo + Juliet. Set in an urban modern world yet keeping the Shakespearean dialogue intact, this adaptation is noted for its bold artistic choices. Its soundtrack features popular music from various genres that enhances the emotional depth of pivotal scenes. This unique take introduced Shakespeare's work to new audiences and continues to be influential today.

Dance drama 'Strictly Ballroom' - Dance drama delight Luhrmann's directorial debut was with Strictly Ballroom in 1992—a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of competitive ballroom dancing competitions on Australia's dance circuit scene in the late-eighties/early-nineties era. With its catchy tunes accompanying dazzling choreography routines by talented dancers on screen, the film quickly garnered popularity among fans globally, eventually becoming a cult favorite.