Zomato parent Eternal's headcount doubles to almost 16,400 in FY25

Eternal, the parent firm of Zomato and Blinkit , has seen its employee count more than double to 16,375 in FY25. The growth was mainly driven by expansion in its quick-commerce and going-out business segments. The increase was also fueled by the integration of employees from Eternal's recently acquired entertainment ticketing business. In comparison, Tata Consumer Products, one of India's fastest-growing large FMCG companies, had 10,595 employees at the end of FY25.

Cost increase Employee benefit expenses jump to ₹2,558cr Eternal's expanding workforce has resulted in a massive 54% year-on-year increase in employee benefit expenses, which now stand at ₹2,558 crore for FY25. The company's annual report attributes this rise mainly to higher salaries, and share-based payments. Notably, share-based payments alone have seen a whopping 55% jump to ₹798 crore during the same period.

Pay disparity Average pay has actually gone down Despite the overall increase in employee costs, the average pay has actually gone down. This is mainly due to a higher proportion of lower-salaried employees, especially in customer support and operations roles. The average salary for non-managerial employees has plunged by 23% on a standalone basis and 26% at the consolidated level during FY25.

Pay contrast Independent directors' remuneration soars 4x Interestingly, while the average staff salaries have dropped, independent directors' remuneration has soared four times to ₹1 crore in FY25 from ₹24 lakh last year. To note, Eternal's MD and CEO Deepinder Goyal has continued his trend of not taking a salary. He has waived it since April 1, 2021 and will continue to do so till March 23, 2026.