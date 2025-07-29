NSE's Q1 FY26 net profit jumps 10% to ₹2,924cr
What's the story
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced its financial results for the June quarter i.e. Q1 FY26. The company's consolidated net profit rose by 10% sequentially to ₹2,924 crore. This growth is attributed to an increase in transaction volumes across cash market and derivatives segments. The NSE also reported a 9% increase in its consolidated total income for the quarter, which stood at ₹4,798 crore.
Financial growth
Revenue from transaction charges rose to ₹3,150 crore
The NSE's revenue from transaction charges also saw a 7% increase, reaching ₹3,150 crore in the June quarter. The exchange's operating Earnings Before Interest Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 12% during this period to ₹3,130 crore. The NSE's cash market trading segment recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of ₹1.09 lakh crore in Q1FY26. This marks a 14% increase from the previous quarter.
Margin expansion
Operating EBITDA margin improved to 78%
The NSE's operating EBITDA margin improved to 78% in Q1FY26, up from 74% in the previous quarter and 69% a year ago. The exchange also reported a return on equity of 37% for the same period. NSE remains the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume and ranks as the second-largest equity exchange globally in terms of number of trades.