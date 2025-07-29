NSE's Q1 FY26 net profit jumps 10% to ₹2,924cr

NSE's consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹4,798 crore

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced its financial results for the June quarter i.e. Q1 FY26. The company's consolidated net profit rose by 10% sequentially to ₹2,924 crore. This growth is attributed to an increase in transaction volumes across cash market and derivatives segments. The NSE also reported a 9% increase in its consolidated total income for the quarter, which stood at ₹4,798 crore.