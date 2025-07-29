Jio's latest service can turn your screen into a computer

Reliance Jio has launched a new cloud-based virtual desktop platform, called JioPC. The service can turn any screen into a personal computer with the help of a JioFiber/ JioAirFiber connection and the company's Set-Top Box (STB). "JioPC is tailor-made for India's evolving needs, catering to students, professionals, small businesses, and growing households alike," said the company.

Features Plans start at ₹400/month The JioPC plan starts at ₹400/month and offers 100GB of cloud storage. The platform offers AI tools and apps for productivity and collaboration. Reliance Jio promises that the service is affordable, with no maintenance or upgrade worries as everything is managed in the cloud. "Data remains secure even if your set-top box is damaged or replaced," the company added.

Partnerships Access to Adobe Express tools JioPC has partnered with Adobe to provide users with free access to Adobe Express design and editing tools. The platform also gives access to all key AI tools, popular apps, and cloud storage as part of the subscription. This makes it an even more attractive option for those looking for a comprehensive virtual desktop solution.

Unique offering No lock-in amount, free trial available JioPC claims to be India's first pay-as-you-go model, with no lock-in amount. This means users can enjoy the features of a high-end PC worth ₹50,000 sans any upfront investment. The service is available to all existing and new JioFiber and JioAirFiber customers across India. New users can try out the service for free for one month before committing.