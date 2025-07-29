Income tax code for influencers announced: What changes for them?

The Income Tax Department has introduced a new profession code, 16021, specifically for social media influencers. This is the first time that the department has recognized this category separately. The move is aimed at bringing influencers who earn money by promoting products and services online under India's tax net. The new code appears in the ITR utilities for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26).

Tax obligations Code to be used under ITR-3 or ITR-4 Influencers, bloggers, online coaches, as well as other digital gig workers now have to use this new profession code while filing their taxes. They can do so under ITR-3 or ITR-4 (Sugam), both meant for self-employed people and small businesses. The new code is required for those filing under ITR-3 or ITR-4, regardless of whether they opt for presumptive taxation under Section 44AD or Section 44ADA of the Income Tax Act.

Benefits No need to maintain detailed accounts Under presumptive taxation, influencers don't have to maintain detailed accounts. They can declare a fixed percentage of their total receipts as taxable income. This might be 8% of gross receipts (or 6% for digital payments) under Section 44AD if treated as a business or 50% under Section 44ADA, if treated as a profession. However, tax experts say that classifying influencer work as a profession might create confusion about audit limits and applicable sections.