Adani Power shares surge 3% as board mulls stock split

The stock split proposal will be subject to shareholder approval and any necessary regulatory or statutory clearances. Adani Power's shares were trading at ₹590.35 apiece, up 3.5% from the previous close. The company's board will also consider other matters during this meeting, including its financial performance for the June quarter.

Financial report

Adani Power reported ₹2,599 crore profit in Q4

In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, Adani Power reported a 5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at ₹2,599 crore. This was lower than the ₹2,737 crore posted during the same period last year. The dip was mainly due to lower recognition of non-recurring income. For the full fiscal year FY25, Adani Power's net profit stood at ₹12,750 crore, a sharp decline from ₹20,829 crore in FY24. This was due to higher tax charges and reduced non‑recurring income.