Sonia Gandhi cried for terrorists, alleges Shah; Priyanka Gandhi fact-checks  

In response, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of weaponizing grief to avoid accountability for its own security lapses. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Op Sindoor, the Wayanad MP said, "My mother's tears were not for terrorists, they fell when my father was killed by them. Today, when I talk about the 26 people killed in Pahalgam, it's because I know the pain."

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "I remember one morning during breakfast, I saw Salman Khurshid crying on the TV. He was coming out of Sonia Gandhi's residence... He said that Sonia Gandhi was sobbing at the Batla House incident. She should have cried for Shaheed… pic.twitter.com/aaX5d90dmh

Security concerns

Vadra raises questions about intelligence failure

Vadra also raised questions about the intelligence failure that led to the Pahalgam attack. She asked why no security was provided at a popular tourist destination. "The defence minister spoke for an hour... but one subject was skipped. How did this attack happen? Why did it happen?" she asked, highlighting lapses in security and preparedness. "Why wasn't a single soldier deployed? Did the government not know 1,000-1,500 people went there daily? These people went trusting the government," she said.