Gandhi was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Video: Rahul questions cop 'basis' for stopping him enroute Sambhal

By Chanshimla Varah 03:47 pm Dec 04, 202403:47 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police from visiting Sambhal, a district that recently witnessed violent clashes, on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur, where Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress MPs. A video from the border was shared by Gandhi himself that shows him questioning a cop about why he shouldn't be allowed to pass through.

Gandhi expresses frustration over denied entry

"It's my right to go there. On what basis have they denied the LoP (Leader of the Opposition) permission to go?" he asked. To this question, the cop replies, "It's an issue of law and order." Gandhi then offered to visit Sambhal alone under police escort, stating that he has the right to visit the area as LoP.

Sambhal violence and political reactions

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 when a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a site Hindu petitioners claim was built on a Hindu temple site. The clash resulted in four deaths and several injuries, including to police personnel. The prohibitory orders were later issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting entry into Sambhal till December 10. However, in light of the prevailing tensions, the measures have been extended till December 31.