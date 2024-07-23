In short Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi praised the new budget for its potential to empower the middle class, tribal society, Dalits, and backward classes, and boost small businesses.

He highlighted the budget's focus on manufacturing, infrastructure, and poverty reduction, claiming it will create unprecedented opportunities for the younger generation.

However, the opposition criticized the budget, likening it to the Congress Manifesto and expressing concerns about its implications.

Modi praises Union Budget 2024

'Empowers middle class...': PM Modi lauds Sitharaman's budget

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:03 pm Jul 23, 202404:03 pm

What's the story In his first comments on the Union Budget 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech, saying it strengthened all sections of society. "This visionary budget will uplift and empower every stratum of our society, paving the way for a brighter future for all," PM Modi said in a televised address. He added that the budget aims to strengthen the middle class and will significantly enhance education and skills development.

Inclusive growth

'New path for marginalized communities, MSMEs'

"The budget has come up with strong plans to empower the tribal society, Dalits, and backward classes. This budget will help in ensuring economic participation of women," the prime minister said. He also talked about the budget's potential to provide a "new path of progress" for small traders and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). "There is a lot of focus on manufacturing and infrastructure in the budget. This will give new impetus to economic development," he adde.

Watch: The PM's statement on the budget

Poverty alleviation

Focus on poverty reduction, youth empowerment

The prime minister pointed out that around 25 crore individuals have risen out of poverty over the past decade. "Building on this momentum, this budget will further energize the aspirations of our neo-middle class. Unprecedented opportunities will be unleashed for our younger generation," he said. He added, "This budget will empower the middle class like never before."

Budget criticism

Opposition takes a swipe at budget

Meanwhile, the Congress took a swipe at the Union Budget calling it a copy of the "Congress Manifesto." Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram said, "I am glad to know that the...FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results." Other opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, also expressed concerns about the budget.