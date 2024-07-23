In short Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has presented a budget aimed at job creation and economic growth, including an internship scheme for one crore youth and three employment generation schemes.

What's the story The Congress took a swipe at the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, calling it a copy of the "Congress Manifesto." Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said in an X post, "I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto...after the election results. I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive...outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newly formed government has presented an annual budget to Parliament aimed at increasing spending to create more jobs and stimulate economic growth. Over a decade into his tenure as prime minister, PM Modi faces pressure to generate jobs to maintain growth, a factor that in a way contributed to the Bharatiya Janata Party's lackluster performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Budget proposals to increase employment

In her budget speech, Sitharaman announced a new internship scheme to provide opportunities for one crore youth in the top 500 companies over the next five years. The scheme would include a monthly internship allowance of ₹5,000 and a one-time assistance of ₹6,000, she added. Additionally, Ms. Sitharaman unveiled three employment generation schemes, proposing the creation of nearly 4.1 crore jobs for youth over the next five years.

Chidambaram wishes for more manifesto ideas in Budget

"I am also happy that she has introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto," Chidambaram, who previously served as finance minister under governments led by HD Deve Gowda, IK Gujral and Dr Manmohan Singh said. "I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto. I shall shortly list the missed opportunities," Chidambaram added.

'After 10 years of denial...': Ramesh slams Modi government

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also slammed the Modi government, saying, "After ten years of denial...where neither the non-biological PM nor his party's Lok Sabha Elections Manifesto would even mention jobs...the Union Government seems to have finally come around to tacitly admitting that mass unemployment is a national crisis that requires urgent attention." Congress MP Manickam Tagore added, "This Budget has more or less copied the Congress manifesto."

'Where's announcement for farmers...': Yadav on budget

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partner Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "They want to save the government. It is good that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh got special projects. But Uttar Pradesh, the state that gives prime ministers, were there big announcements for the farmers? Are there provisions for the produce and income of the farmers?""

Women safety not addressed: Dimple Yadav

SP MP Dimple Yadav said, "This government brings in schemes but does not pursue them...The main concern regarding women is their safety and this issue has not been addressed...The government does not want to take any steps to control inflation. Purchasing power in rural areas is constantly reducing." Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee called the speech a "Kursi Bachao Budget (budget to save chair)."