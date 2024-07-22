In short Simplifying... In short The TMC has criticized the NDA government over a shocking incident in Rewa, MP, where two women, Mamta and Asha Pandey, were nearly buried alive during a dispute over road construction.

The local police have confirmed it as a family land dispute, arrested one accused, Vipin Pandey, and are searching for others involved.

The incident is under further investigation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

TMC criticizes BJP over incident in MP

TMC slams BJP over videos of 'women being buried alive'

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:15 pm Jul 22, 202405:15 pm

What's the story The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government after videos purportedly showing two women being partially buried alive in Hinauta village, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh went viral. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday due to a family land dispute. The TMC described the incident as "3x torture on women," blaming it on "BJP-backed lawlessness."

Accusations

TMC accuses NDA of allowing atrocities against women

The TMC has accused the NDA government of permitting such incidents to occur, saying "In MP's Rewa, two women were nearly buried alive for opposing road construction." The victims, identified as Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were seen waist-deep in gravel being dumped from a dumper truck. According to reports, this incident was allegedly an attempt by one group to bury alive these two women from the opposing side during a dispute over road construction.

Investigation

Investigation underway

Rewa's Superintendent of Police (SP), Vivek Singh, confirmed that the incident was a family land dispute involving two groups from the same Pandey family. A case has been registered for culpable homicide against the accused. "We have seized the truck, and an accused Vipin Pandey has been arrested," Singh said. The SP also mentioned that the search for other accused individuals is ongoing and additional video evidence had been received. Further probe is underway.