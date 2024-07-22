TMC slams BJP over videos of 'women being buried alive'
The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government after videos purportedly showing two women being partially buried alive in Hinauta village, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh went viral. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday due to a family land dispute. The TMC described the incident as "3x torture on women," blaming it on "BJP-backed lawlessness."
TMC accuses NDA of allowing atrocities against women
The TMC has accused the NDA government of permitting such incidents to occur, saying "In MP's Rewa, two women were nearly buried alive for opposing road construction." The victims, identified as Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were seen waist-deep in gravel being dumped from a dumper truck. According to reports, this incident was allegedly an attempt by one group to bury alive these two women from the opposing side during a dispute over road construction.
Investigation underway
Rewa's Superintendent of Police (SP), Vivek Singh, confirmed that the incident was a family land dispute involving two groups from the same Pandey family. A case has been registered for culpable homicide against the accused. "We have seized the truck, and an accused Vipin Pandey has been arrested," Singh said. The SP also mentioned that the search for other accused individuals is ongoing and additional video evidence had been received. Further probe is underway.