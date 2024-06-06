Next Article

Modi's oath taking ceremony likely on Sunday

PM Modi's swearing-in shifted to Sunday evening

What's the story The swearing-in ceremony of incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi—initially planned for Saturday—was rescheduled to Sunday evening. On Wednesday, the National Democratic Alliance members extended support to Modi to form the government for a third time. In the Lok Sabha election results declared on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party—with 240 seats—fell short of expectations against a strong showing by the opposition. The BJP doesn't have a majority on its own and is relying on its alliance partners to form a government.

Coalition dynamics

NDA relies on allies for majority

Notably, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) have emerged as the two largest partners of the alliance, with 16 and 12 seats respectively. The support of veteran leaders is crucial for the new government under the NDA banner, which holds 292 seats. According to reports, both the TDP and the JD(U) have made specific demands in return for their support, including representation in the Cabinet.

Political negotiations

Allies' demands and Cabinet representation

The TDP has also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker's post, but reports said the BJP is unlikely to concede this demand, possibly offering the party the deputy speaker position instead. Reports suggest that the JD(U) may demand a "Common Minimum Programme (CMP)" for the NDA and propose that Kumar lead a committee for its implementation. The CMP envisages policy, priorities and shared agenda of a coalition government.

Cabinet formation

Ministry allocation in new government

According to reports, the BJP is expected to retain the key ministries of home, defense, finance, and external affairs. Meanwhile, the JD(U) has its sights set on railways, rural development, and Jal Shakti ministries. Naidu is likely to demand Special Category State status for Andhra Pradesh and is believed to be interested in the IT Ministry.

Diplomatic presence

International leaders invited to oath-taking ceremony

Separately, several South Asian leaders have been invited to Modi's oath-taking ceremony. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have confirmed their attendance. Invitations have also been extended to Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda," Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay, and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.