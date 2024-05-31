Next Article

News channels are expected to start revealing their exit poll projections from 6:30pm-7:00pm

When, where to check Lok Sabha exit poll results tomorrow

By Chanshimla Varah 07:09 pm May 31, 202407:09 pm

What's the story The Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 19, will conclude with the seventh phase of polling on Saturday (June 1). Following the conclusion of voting, attention will shift to the exit polls, which are expected to predict the next governing alliance in India. These post-election surveys ask voters who they cast their ballot for and are permitted to be published only 30 minutes after the last vote is cast.

Broadcast schedule

Broadcasting of exit polls: A race against time

Viewers can watch the exit poll results by tuning in to their preferred news stations or visiting their websites. News channels are expected to start revealing their exit poll projections from 6:30pm-7:00pm on June 1. These predictions will also be live-streamed on various social media platforms, including YouTube. The prohibition on releasing exit polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ends at 6:00pm, allowing a half-hour window for final preparations before the broadcast begins.

Political contest

Key players: BJP and INDIA Bloc in the fray

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre and a third straight single-party majority. On the other hand, the opposition, led by the Congress, is hoping to make a comeback. This time, opposition parties have banded together under the alliance known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Leaders of the alliance include Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal, among others.

Campaign themes

Election campaigns

During their campaigns, the BJP highlighted its successes in its past 10-year rule, while the Congress and the INDIA bloc raised issues of unemployment, socio-economic disparities, and caste census. This nearly two-month-long electoral process will end on June 1 with voting in 57 parliamentary seats across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh. The results of these elections are scheduled to be declared on June 4.