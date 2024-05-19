Next Article

PM Modi criticizes Rahul Gandhi's anti-business stance

'Investors tell me they won't go to Congress-ruled states': Modi

By Chanshimla Varah 06:47 pm May 19, 202406:47 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed his whip at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday again, saying industrialists will think multiple times before investing in states ruled by the party. Addressing a public meeting in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, the prime minister said, "The language used by the Congress 'shehzada' will make any industrialist think 50 times before investing." PM Modi said this is because Gandhi is using language spoken by Maoists and is extorting money through innovative methods.

Direct challenge

PM Modi's challenge to Congress-Ruled state chief ministers

PM Modi also directly challenged the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, stating that their anti-business ideology is discouraging investors. He expressed concern about the impact on the youth in these states due to a lack of investment. "Which businessman will go and invest in those states? What will happen to the youths of those states?" he questioned, adding that investors have told him they avoid these states due to their hostile business environment.

Political critique

PM Modi criticizes TMC, Left and Congress parties

In addition to his address in Jamshedpur, PM Modi spoke at poll rallies in Purulia and Bishnupur in West Bengal. He criticized the Trinamool Congress, Left and Congress parties for their similar "sins," adding that these parties have turned West Bengal into a poor state. "Whether it is TMC, Left or Congress, they look like three different parties but their sins are the same," he stated.

Barbs

How much did Ambani, Adani give you, PM asks Gandhi

Around the first week of May, PM Modi had also dragged industrialists into the election rhetoric after he accused Gandhi of accepting "tempos full of notes" from them to keep quiet. He questioned why Gandhi had "stopped talking about Ambani and Adani all of a sudden," insinuating that a "secret deal" may have been reached. "Ever since elections have been announced, they have stopped abusing the two. The shahzada should declare how much have they taken from Ambani-Adani," he said.