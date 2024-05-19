Next Article

Kejriwal announced the protest on Saturday

BJP has made 3 plans to destroy AAP, says Kejriwal

May 19, 2024

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made three plans to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He alleged that the plans would be carried out through "Operation Jhaadu." "ED's lawyer has already given this statement in court that...after election, they will freeze our accounts, our office will be cleared out and we will be brought to streets. These are the 3 plans made by BJP," Kejriwal said.

Protest

'BJP has started Operation Jhaadu so we don't grow big'

He alleged that if the BJP freezes the AAP's accounts now, the party will get sympathy, which is why they are waiting for the elections to conclude. "BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' so that we don't grow big and become a challenge to them," he said. "Through 'Operation Jhaadu', AAP's...leaders will be arrested, they are being arrested and in the coming days, AAP's bank accounts will be frozen," Kejriwal told party workers ahead of a protest outside the BJP headquarters.

Protest

Our crime was developing government schools, hospitals: Kejriwal

Kejriwal announced the protest on Saturday following the arrest of his aide, Bibhav Kumar, for allegedly assaulting AAP leader Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13. "They put Sanjay Singh in jail. Today they arrested my PA (Kumar). Raghav Chadha has returned from London; some are saying they will arrest him too. Then there are Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj too," Kejriwal said. He further said that the party's crime was developing government schools and hospitals.

Accusations

Several AAP leaders detained

Ahead of the protest, the Delhi Police said that the AAP did not seek permission to hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters on Sunday. As a result, AAP leaders and workers will not be allowed to hold the protest, it added. Later, the Delhi Police detained several workers of the ruling party as they marched toward the BJP headquarters since Section 144 was imposed in and around the area.