By Riya Baibhawi 05:58 pm Nov 20, 202305:58 pm

L-G Saxena accused Delhi's AAP government of deliberately leaking the report

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has rejected a report accusing Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of being involved in a land compensation scam, calling it "half-baked" and "incorrect." He slammed the report, submitted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and compiled by Vigilance Minister Atishi, for allegedly relying on "preconceived assumptions and presumptions." The report claims that a company linked to CS Kumar's son made illegitimate gains worth over Rs. 850 crore from land acquisition in Delhi's Bammoli village.

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal's office submitted a 670-page report to the L-G, calling for Kumar's suspension and alleging that undue benefits in the case totaled over Rs. 897 crore. Moreover, Atishi claimed that Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar was involved in the scam as well. The case pertains to enhanced compensation for a Bamnoli land parcel— purchased by the aforementioned company in 2015 for Rs. 75 lakh—acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Dwarka Expressway in 2018.

Report leaked to start media trial: L-G Saxena

L-G Saxena accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of deliberately leaking the confidential report to the public. He asserted that digital copies of the report were publicly accessible, and details were extensively covered in the media. Noting only certain parts of it were made public, Saxena blamed Kejriwal and his party for trying to start "a media trial and politicize this whole issue," even as the issue is before the Supreme Court and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Matter already under CBI investigation

The L-G highlighted that the CBI was already probing the matter, which he approved based on recommendations from the chief secretary and divisional commissioner. He said he considered the report biased, lacking merit, and therefore unacceptable. Saxena also faulted the report for not adhering to the basic principles of inquiry and not understanding the administrative processes involved in the land acquisition.

Atishi alleges conspiracy within Delhi's Vigilance Department

Besides accusing Kumar of being involved in the alleged scam, Atishi's report also alleged conspiracy within Delhi's Vigilance Department. It highlighted purported "connections and chronology" that prompted suspicions of collusion between CS Kumar, now-suspended District Magistrate (South West) Hemant Kumar, and the landowners involved in the land acquisition. It also claimed the divisional commissioner's refusal to supply files related to the matter also suggested his involvement.