Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are now married! Checked first photos yet?

Written by Isha Sharma September 25, 2023 | 12:32 am 2 min read

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding photos are out

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. The wedding was attended by their families, relatives, and close friends and colleagues, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sania Mirza, and designer Manish Malhotra, among others. Now, their first pic after the wedding is out.

The pics!

Who styled bride and groom? Find out

Chopra and Chadha were dressed by Malhotra and Pawan Sachdeva, respectively, who also designed their engagement attires. While Malhotra and Chopra are said to be close friends, Sachdeva is Chadha's maternal uncle. He has previously spoken about Chadha's love for "subtle and minimalistic things."

Know more about extravagant wedding venue

The Chadhas and the Chopras had reportedly booked two lavish venues for the festivities in Udaipur: The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace, with the main ceremony at the former location. The couple also booked the Maharaja Suite at The Leela Palace, costing Rs. 10L per day! Spanning 3,500 square feet, the suite's appeal comes from the unique lake view it offers.

These well-known public figures were part of events

In addition to the aforementioned guests, the wedding festivities were also attended by AAP leader Sanjay Singh, spiritual guru BK Shivani, and former cricketer and commentator Harbhajan Singh and his wife and actor Geeta Basra, among others. Though Chopra's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave it a miss, due to her prior commitments, her mother, Madhu Chopra, attended all the functions.

Haldi, mehendi, sangeet were held yesterday

The couple's haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies were held on Saturday. They also hosted a '90s-themed party on Saturday night. Singer Navraj Hans shared photos/videos from the event, providing a peep inside the starry celebration. Per reports, the menu of the night included food items like Maggi, chaat, candy floss, etc. Each guest was given a customized music cassette curated by Chopra.

Love story, romance, and engagement in May

Rumors about Chopra-Chadha's romance first started doing the rounds when they were spotted together at a Mumbai restaurant in March. Post this, they were seen together several times at airports and during public events, which further confirmed their relationship. Finally, in May this year, they got engaged in Delhi's Kapurthala House, and the event was attended by Kejriwal and Chopra Jonas, among many others.

