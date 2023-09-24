Congratulations! Parineeti Chopra gets hitched to Raghav Chadha

Written by Isha Sharma September 24, 2023 | 07:02 pm 3 min read

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now married!

It's official! Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are reportedly now man and wife! Their "pearl white Indian wedding" took place at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, on Sunday (September 24) amid tight security and in the presence of the couple's family and close friends. The duo got engaged in May in Delhi this year. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

These ceremonies were organized as part of festivities

The couple's mehendi, haldi, and sangeet night were reportedly held on Saturday, with singer Navraj Hans performing during the lattermost ceremony. Then, on Sunday morning, Chopra had her choora ceremony, followed by Chadha's sehrabandi in the early afternoon, per reports. The jaimala (exchange of the garlands) happened at around 3:00pm, followed by the traditional pheras and the vidaai (bride's farewell).

She wore Manish Malhotra, he went with Pawan Sachdeva

For her big day, Chopra reportedly went with a design by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who had also designed her engagement attire. Chadha, on the other hand, reportedly wore designs by his uncle and fashion designer, Pawan Sachdeva, who had earlier emphasized how Chadha "likes to wear very subtle and minimalistic things," and hence, the collection created for him "has just textures."

These were the guests at wedding

Although the event was touted to be quite guarded, with only friends and families in attendance, Malhotra, AAP leaders—Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann—ex-tennis player Sania Mirza, and ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife-actor Geeta Basra were reportedly among the guests. On Saturday, Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her on Instagram—giving the wedding a miss—reportedly due to prior commitments.

Star-studded reception to take place next week

On September 30, the couple will reportedly host a reception lunch at the Taj, Chandigarh, expected to be attended by several high-profile guests, especially AAP leaders. The purported reception invite has been doing rounds on social media for a while now. Additionally, though there's no formal announcement, it remains to be seen if Chopra will throw another reception in Mumbai for her industry friends.

Love story and relationship timeline

Chadha and Chopra seemed to have had a hush-hush romance that finally came out in March this year when they were spotted together at a Mumbai restaurant. Post that, they were papped frequently at airports, during IPL matches, and other events, which confirmed their relationship. Finally, they got engaged in Delhi's Kapurthala House in May in a traditional Sikh ceremony.

