Amid PTC head's challenge, Punjab Assembly approves free Gurbani telecast

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 20, 2023 | 02:42 pm 1 min read

Claiming to make Gurbani "free for all," the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed the Sikh Gurudwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, thus ensuring free broadcast rights of Gurbani from the Golden Temple. However, Rabindra Narayan, the managing director and president of G Next Media which runs the PTC Network channels, questioned the Punjab government's claim saying that Gurbani was "already free."

Rs. 1 crore reward for proving Gurbani was chargeable

