Mangoes worth Rs. 2.5 lakh/kg stolen in Odisha

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 20, 2023 | 02:40 pm 1 min read

Four pieces of mangoes were stolen (Representational image)

Mangoes worth Rs. 2.5 lakh/kg in the global market were stolen from a farm in the Nuapada district of Odisha, a day after the farm's owner shared their picture on social media, reported India Today. The farmer, Laxminarayan, cultivated more than 38 varieties of mangoes this season. Realizing their astonishing value, he decided to share the news with the world.

Four pieces of mangoes stolen from farm

The theft occurred after Laxminarayan posted a picture of one of his precious mango trees on social media platforms. Reportedly, four pieces of valuable mangoes were stolen from his farm, which left the local community in disbelief. Other farmers in the area are now worried about the security of their agricultural produce.

