Odisha: 1 killed, many injured in Sambalpur violence; curfew imposed

Apr 15, 2023

Curfew has been imposed in Odisha's Sambalpur after fresh violence

Authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in Odisha's Sambalpur and extended the internet ban there after a 30-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death and four others injured in fresh communal clashes after Hanuman Jayanti processions on Friday. Meanwhile, the Odisha Police arrested at least 34 on the charge of rioting in the district since the violence first broke out on Wednesday, said reports.

Deceased was attacked with swords, hockey sticks: Police

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Chintamani Mirdha of Sansinghari village. He and his friends were reportedly attacked with swords and hockey sticks by a mob. Separately, three youngsters were injured in different attacks. Some shops in Sambalpur were also set ablaze, while several others were ransacked. To restore peace and normalcy in the region, the authorities have imposed a curfew.

No person allowed to leave home, helpline issued for emergency

According to Sambalpur Sub-Collector Pravas Chandra Dandsena's order, no individual or group is allowed to leave their homes until further notice. However, people can procure essential items from 8:00 am to 10:00 am and 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm in case of emergencies. The officials have also issued a helpline number (7655800760) for medical emergencies.

34 persons arrested for rioting

Deputy Inspector General of Police (North Central Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said that 34 persons were detained in Sambalpur for rioting so far. Meanwhile, the police in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have also been put on alert. The Koraput district administration has also issued a prohibition on staging demonstrations, processions, and gatherings in Jeypore between 3:00 pm and 9:00 am until April 24.

When did the violence begin?

The first major violence and arson were triggered on Wednesday after stones were allegedly thrown at a bike rally organized around the Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur. At least ten persons, including an additional superintendent of police (ASP), two police inspectors, and a few Bajrang Dal workers, were injured in the incident. On Thursday, the government suspended internet services in the district for 48 hours.

Curfew casts shadow on ASO exam on Sunday

Meanwhile, the curfew in Sambalpur has cast doubt on the conduct of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examination. The preliminary examination for ASO appointments in the Orissa High Court is scheduled for Sunday, and discussions were ongoing on whether to reschedule it or not.