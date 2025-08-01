1st T20I: Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz strikes thrice in one over 

Pakistan registered a 14-run victory over West Indies in the first T20I in Lauderhill, thanks to Mohammad Nawaz's brilliant three-wicket haul in an over and Saim Ayub's stellar half-century. After being asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 178 runs for six wickets. The West Indies batsmen started their innings cautiously, but Nawaz's three strikes in an over sealed the deal for Pakistan. Here we decode the spinner's performance.

Game changer Mohammad Nawaz's game-changing over After conceding 20 runs in his first three overs, Nawaz turned the match around in the 12th over. The left-arm spinner dismissed both openers, Jewel Andrew and Johnson Charles, for 35 each before trapping Gudakesh Motie for a duck. This over severely dented WI's plans as the openers had added 72 runs. In a chase of 179, WI were restricted to 164/7 despite Jason Holder (30* off 21) and Shamar Joseph's (21* off 12) late hits.

Career Nawaz races to 56 T20I wickets Nawaz, who finished with 3/23 from four overs, has raced to 56 wickets from 64 T20Is at an average of 25.26 (ER: 7.31). As per ESPNcricinfo, 13 of his wickets have come in 10 matches against WI with his economy being 6.32. The left-arm spinner has also mustered 516 T20I runs at a strike rate of 134.02.