Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Test series: Decoding key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 14, 2023 | 11:52 am 2 min read

Babar Azam has fallen prey to Prabath Jayasuriya thrice (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Hosts Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in a two-Test series, starting July on 16. The series will mark the start of both teams' campaigns in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle. As both sides are studded with prominent names, an enthralling contest is on the cards. The home advantage, however, gives SL an edge. Here are the possible player battles on display.

Dimuth Karunaratne vs Shaheen Afridi

As SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has been enjoying a purple patch this year, Pakistan would want to get him early. Pacer Shaheen Afridi, who operates with the new ball, can pose a threat against him. The left-arm speed merchant has already dismissed Karunaratne twice in five Test innings. 88 of Afridi's 99 Test wickets have come in his opening spell.

Angelo Mathews vs Mohammad Nawaz

Veteran Angelo Mathews will have the onus to tackle the spin challenge in the middle overs. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who spins the ball away from right-handers, can challenge him. Nawaz has dismissed Mathews once in three Test innings. Overall, the experienced batter has fallen prey to left-arm spinners 27 times in 92 Test innings. Mathews averages 45.11 in this battle.

Babar Azam vs Prabath Jayasuriya

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hammered 271 runs when his side visited SL for two Tests last year. However, left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed him thrice in that series. Earlier this year, the SL star also became the fastest spinner to claim 50 Test wickets, accomplishing the feat in seven games. Meanwhile, Babar averages a healthy 44 in this battle.

Sarfaraz Ahmed vs Ramesh Mendis

Having crossed the 50-run mark in his last four Test outings, Sarfaraz Ahmed will be instrumental to Pakistan's chances. As the wicket-keeper bats lower down the order, he'll have to tackle the spin challenge. Ramesh Mendis must be at his best against Sarfaraz as the latter averages 56.91 against off-spinners in Tests. The former averages 27.96 with the ball in home Tests.

