Sports

Dimuth Karunaratne scripts major records with maiden ODI century

Dimuth Karunaratne scripts major records with maiden ODI century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 25, 2023 | 03:30 pm 2 min read

Dimuth Karunaratne recorded his fifth-successive 50-plus score in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Dimuth Karunaratne scripted history with his maiden century in ODIs. Sri Lanka's clash against Ireland in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 marked his milestone as he scored a run-a-ball 103. Extending his purple patch, the southpaw recorded his fifth successive 50-plus score in ODIs. During the course, Karunaratne also raced past 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. Here are his stats.

A well-paced knock from Karunaratne

Karunaratne started off cautiously in Bulawayo as his opening partner Pathum Nissanka (20) attacked from the outset. There was a sudden shift in momentum as SL lost Nissanka and Kusal Mendis (0) in successive deliveries. Karunaratne, however, steadied the ship with a 168-run stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama (82) for the third wicket. The southpaw reached his ton off 100 balls.

Fifth SL player to get the feat

Prior to his hundred against Ireland, Karunaratne's preceding four ODI scores read 61*, 52, 56*, and 52. He has become the fifth SL batter to touch the 50-run mark in five successive ODI innings. As per Howstat, Karunaratne joined Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, and Dinesh Chandimal in the elite list. Pakistan's Javed Miandad owns the most successive 50-plus scores in ODIs (9).

1,000 ODI runs up for Karunaratne

As per ESPNcricinfo, Karunaratne became the 35th player to complete 1,000 ODI runs for SL. The 35-year-old has now raced to 1,095 runs in 40 games as his average in the format reads 34.21. The tally includes 10 fifties besides a ton. Notably, Karunaratne returned to the ODI side earlier this month, having last featured in the format in 2021.

Sensational run in 2023

Meanwhile, Karunaratne has been on a roll across formats in 2023. In 12 international innings so far, he has mustered 829 runs at an average of 82.90. The tally includes seven fifties and three tons as he has missed the 50-run mark just a couple of times this year. 501 of his runs have come in four Tests at 83.5.

Share this timeline