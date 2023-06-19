Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Kashyap Prajapati slams a 74-ball 72 versus Ireland

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 19, 2023 | 08:50 pm 2 min read

This is Kashyap Prajapati's fifth ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Oman opening batter Kashyap Prajapati played a fine knock against Ireland in his side's opening fixture of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club ground. This was Prajapati's fifth ODI fifty. He recorded a 72-run knock which consisted of six boundaries and a solitary maximum. Prajapati handed Oman a fine start in their chase of 282. Here's more.

A calculated hand from Prajapati

Oman lost Jatinder Singh early, and the pressure was on Aqib Ilyas and Prajapati to steady the ship. The duo added crucial 94 runs together as they both slammed fifties. They took the score beyond the 100-run mark when Ilyas was dismissed. Prajapati joined forces with Zeeshan Maqsood to add a 63-run stand, taking Oman beyond the 160-run mark. Joshua Little dismissed him.

Prajapati completes 700 ODI runs

On the back of this fifty, the 27-year-old has raced past 771 runs in 25 ODIs at an average of 32.12. His tally includes five half-centuries and a solitary ton. He owns a strike rate of 77.72. Prajapati's only century in ODIs was against the USA in June 2022. He scored 103 off 115 balls. He has slammed two fifties against Namibia.

Did you know?

Prajapati and Jatinder hold the record for most partnership runs for Oman in ODI cricket. The two opening batters have scored runs consistently in recent years. Therefore the duo has added 730 runs in 23 ODI innings at an average of 31.73.

