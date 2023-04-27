Sports

Kusal Mendis slams his maiden Test double-century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 27, 2023, 02:12 pm 2 min read

Mendis scored his second Test ton of 2023 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Kusal Mendis smoked his maiden Test double-ton in the ongoing second and final Test against Ireland. The right-handed batter played with intent as he reached the milestone off just 263 deliveries. He became the third centurion of SL's first innings as the hosts raced past the 550-run mark with eight wickets in hand. Here we look at Mendis's stats in the longest format.

A well-paced knock from Mendis

Sri Lanka were off to a brilliant start as openers Nishan Madushka (205) and Dimuth Karunaratne (115) added 228 runs for the first wicket. Mendis arrived at number three and added another double-century stand with Madushka. The former was the aggressor in the partnership as he smothered runs for fun. He has indeed been sensational in Tests this year.

A look at his stats

Mendis, who is standing in his 58th Test, has now raced past 3,900 runs at a 36-plus average. Mendis now has nine Test tons, including his maiden double-ton. He has two tons versus Ireland. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old boasts 17 fifties in whites. Five of Mendis's nine Test tons have come at home as he averages just under 39 in Sri Lanka in 24 Tests.

Sensational run in 2023

Mendis is closing in on 500 runs this year. In four games, Mendis has a stellar average of 90-plus. The tally includes two tons and as many fifties. His strike rate in 2023 has close to 70.

How has the match proceeded?

Ireland, who suffered an innings defeat in the series opener, posted a mammoth 492 after electing to bat first at the Galle International Stadium. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie (95), Paul Stirling (103), and Curtis Campher (111) starred for them. Prabath Jayasuriya (5/174) claimed a fifer. The Lankans made a strong response with the top three slamming tons. The game is heading toward a draw.