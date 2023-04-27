Sports

Angelo Mathews slams his 15th Test hundred: Key stats

Veteran Sri Lankan star Angelo Mathews became the fourth centurion for his side in the ongoing second Test versus Ireland in Galle. Lanka, who resumed Day 4 on 357/1, saw Nishan Madushka convert his century into a double-ton. Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis also registered his maiden double-century before Mathews struck an unbeaten 100. Lanka declared their innings on 704/3 after Ireland had scored 492/10.

Mathews plays a solid knock of 100*

Mathews came in when SL were 496/2. He came in and added a 133-run stand alongside Mendis, who fell for a 291-ball 245. Mathews looked in control on a batting paradise, feasting on the inexperienced Ireland side. He got to his ton with a double, having faced just 114 balls. Mathews's knock was laced with six fours and four sixes (SR: 87.72).

Mathews scripts these important numbers

Playing his 104th match, Mathews has raced to 7,218 runs at an impressive 45.39. He hammered his 15th ton. Mathews has now gone past Chris Gayle (7,214), Sourav Ganguly (7,212), and Stephen Fleming (7,172) in terms of runs. At home, Mathews now has 3,740 runs at 44.00. He hammered his sixth ton on Lankan soil.