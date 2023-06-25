Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Scotland's Brandon McMullen hammers his maiden ODI century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 25, 2023 | 03:06 pm 1 min read

McMullen scored a fiery century (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Scotland all-rounder Brandon McMullen has slammed his maiden ODI hundred. He accomplished the milestone against Oman in Match 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The youngster batted with intent and scored runs all over the park. He reached his ton off just 92 balls. His brilliance meant Scotland touched the 150-run mark inside 30 overs. Here are his stats.

A fiery knock from McMullen

McMullen arrived to bat at number three after Scotland lost their opener Christopher McBride (0) in the very first over. He rebuilt the innings with an 82-run stand for the second wicket with Matthew Cross (27). The dasher was also involved in a century stand with skipper Richie Berrington. McMullen was the aggressor in both partnerships and the scoring rate constantly went up.

Maiden ton for McMullen

Meanwhile, McMullen reached his maiden ODI hundred in just his 11th appearance in the format. This was overall his second fifty-plus score in ODIs. The 23-year-old has now raced past 300 runs at an impressive average of 40-plus. He has also made a stunning start to his bowling career. With his right-arm pace, he has snapped 17 ODI wickets at an economy of 4.09.

