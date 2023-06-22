Sports

CWC Qualifiers, Nepal's Aarif Sheikh scores 63 versus WI: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 22, 2023 | 10:38 pm 1 min read

Nepal batter Aarif Sheikh scored a fighting 93-ball 63 against West Indies (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Nepal batter Aarif Sheikh scored a fighting 93-ball 63 against West Indies in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier on Thursday in Harare. Aarif came at the crease when Nepal were 48/3 in the 12th over in pursuit of 340. He was finally dismissed in the 46th over, taking his side past 200. Nepal managed 238/10, losing by 101 runs. Here's more.

Aarif shows fight in gusty 63

Aarif showed a lot of patience and character, not allowing West Indies to run over his side. He fought in the middle and built some partnerships along the way. Aarif was involved in a 68-run partnership with Gulsan Jha for the seventh wicket. His knock was laced with four fours and a six. He was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.

Sixth ODI fifty for Nepal's Aarif

Aarif has now raced to 871 runs at 26.39. He registered his sixth fifty, besides also going past 50 fours (53). Aarif is the fourth-highest scorer for Nepal in ODI cricket. He is one of the five Nepal batters with 850-plus runs in ODIs. Before this, Aarif's previous fifty in ODIs came against UAE in March 2023.

