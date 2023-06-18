Sports

Will Jasprit Bumrah return to action in Ireland series? Report

Written by Parth Dhall June 18, 2023 | 02:08 pm 3 min read

Jasprit Bumrah missed the IPL and WTC

According to a News18 report, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will likely return to action in the Ireland T20I series in August. Bumrah has been sitting out since September last year due to back issues. India missed his services in the Asia Cup, the ICC T20 World Cup, and the World Test Championship final. Bumrah also missed the enitre Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Bumrah sustained a back injury ahead of the Asia Cup in August-September last year. The same made him miss the continental tournament. He returned to the team for the subsequent T20I series against Australia. He played the last two T20Is but looked far from his best. Bumrah's back pain reportedly got extravagated during the series, which ruled him out again.

'Bumrah looks good for Ireland series'

"Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year," an official told News18. "It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take the field," the official added.

Other crucial series missed by Bumrah

Bumrah was included in India's squad for the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka in January. He wasn't named in the initial squad and was a late addition to the team. However, his name was later withdrawn as the BCCI didn't want to rush his comeback. The speedster then missed the white-ball series against New Zealand, the Border-Gavaskar series, and the IPL.

Bumrah's recovery at NCA

Bumrah has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy under the head, VVS Laxman, and the Head Sports Science and Medicine Department, Nitin Patel. The team also includes physio S Rajnikanth, who helped Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya recover from their respective injuries.

Bumrah's tryst with injuries

This is not the first instance of Bumrah reeling from an injury. Bumrah suffered a stress fracture on his back in 2019. The injury occurred right after India toured West Indies. Notably, Bumrah had claimed 13 wickets in the two fixtures. Following the injury, Bumrah endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines, missing home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively.

Bumrah would want to go all out in WC

The Indian team management has been cautious with the recovery of Bumrah. Like the Australia series, the cricket board does not want to rush his comeback, considering the 50-over Word Cup scheduled in October-November. India would want their star pacer to go full throttle in the tournament. If Bumrah plays in Ireland, it would be his litmus test before the World Cup.

A look at his stats

Bumrah, who made his international debut in January 2016, has so far scalped 128 wickets in 30 Tests at 21.99 (5W: 8). He has been nothing but sensational in ODIs too. The pacer currently owns 121 wickets in 72 games, with his economy rate being 4.64 (5W: 2). In T20Is, he has claimed 70 wickets in 60 matches at an economy rate of 6.62.

