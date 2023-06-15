Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim races past 5,500 Test runs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 15, 2023

Mushfiqur Rahim has unlocked another major feat as he has become the first Bangladesh batter to accomplish 5,500 runs in Tests. He got the milestone in the ongoing opening Test against Afghanistan. Notably, Mushfiqur played a handy knock in Bangladesh's first innings, scoring 47 off 76 balls. His knock was laced with four boundaries. Here are further details.

A crucial knock from Mushfiqur

Batting first at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh were well placed at 256/3 when Mushfiqur arrived to bat on Day 1. He batted with positive intent and returned unbeaten on 41 off 69 deliveries at the stumps. The 36-year-old, however, missed out on a fifty, having fallen prey to debutant pacer Nijat Masood on the second day. Bangladesh were eventually folded for 382.

5,500 runs for Mushfiqur

As mentioned, Mushfiqur is the first Bangladesh batter to touch the 5,500-run mark in Tests. The right-handed batter ran past the 5,000-run mark during the first Test against Sri Lanka last year. Mushfiqur has now raced to 5,545 runs from 86 Tests at an average of 38.50. Tamim Iqbal (5,134) is the only other Bangladesh batter with over 5,000 Test runs.

Joint-second-most Test tons for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur is one of Bangladesh's finest-ever players in international cricket. The veteran has been one of their go-to batters in crunch situations. His tally of 10 Test tons is the joint-second most for a Bangladesh batter (200s: 3). He shares the position with Tamim. Mominul Haque leads the chart with 11 tons. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur has also smoked 26 fifties in the format.

Mushfiqur's stellar run across formats

Mushfiqur has been on a roll across formats. In March this year, he slammed the fastest ODI century for Bangladesh, off 60 balls against Ireland In 11 international games this year, the batter has smashed 600 runs at 75. The tally includes three fifties and a couple of tons. Only Najmul Hossain Shanto (719) has hammered more international runs this year among Bangladesh batters.

Summary of Bangladesh's first innings

Shanto (146) and Mahmudal Hasan Joy (77) stitched a 212-run stand for the second wicket after Bangladesh lost Zakir Hasan (1) early. Bangladesh lost a flurry of wickets later in the opening day and were reduced to 362/5 at the stumps. Another collapse on Day 2 meant they could only 382. Nijat Masood (5/79) claimed a fifer for Afghanistan.

