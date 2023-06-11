Sports

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, one-off Test: Statistical preview

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, one-off Test: Statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 11, 2023 | 05:28 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh lost the last Test that they played against Afghanistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur from June 14. While Bangladesh will start this match as favorites, Afghanistan have taken giant strides in the game and are gradually developing into a proper cricketing nation. The Afghans have given a great account of themselves in this format. It promises to be a fascinating contest.

A look at the head-to-head record

Interestingly, Bangladesh have hosted Afghanistan for a one-off Test earlier in 2019 at Chattogram. The match was won by the visitors by 224 runs. It remains the only Test match played between the two teams. Rashid Khan led the charge for the Afghans as he scalped 11 wickets and also smashed a fifty. They have featured in six Tests, winning three of them.

A look at the Bangladesh squad

Regular captain Shakib Al Hasan is injured so Litton Das will lead the team. The uncapped duo of Shahadat Hossain and Musfik Hasan was also called up. Squad: Litton Das (c & wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

Here's the Afghanistan squad

Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were not named in the Afghanistan squad due to fitness concerns. Hasmatullah Shahidi will continue to lead the team. Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Izharulhaq Naveed, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Bahir Shah, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nasir Jamal, Nijat Masood.

Who are Bangladesh's key performers?

Rahim has been the ever-consistent man for Bangladesh. He is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in Tests with 5,498 runs at 38.44. Tamim is the second Bangladeshi batter with 5,000-plus Test runs. He has compiled 5,134 runs in 70 matches. In Shakib's absence, Taijul will be key for the hosts. He has scalped 175 wickets, which includes 11 fifers and a 10-wicket match haul.

Here we present Afghanistan's top performers

Rahmat and Ibrahim have consistently scored runs for Afghanistan, irrespective of the format. They have amassed 385 and 356 runs respectively. While Rahmat averages 32.08, Ibrahim's average reads 44.50. Shahidi's 200* against Zimbabwe is still the only double-century scored by an Afghan in Test cricket. Amir Hamza has accumulated 16 scalps, which includes two fifers. While Ahmadzai has scalped 11 wickets in five matches.

Here are the approaching milestones

Rahim needs just two runs to complete 5,500 runs in Test cricket. He will be the first Bangladeshi batter to achieve this milestone. Rahmat may surpass Asghar Afghan with five 50-plus scores in this format. They are the only two Afghan batters with four 50-plus scores in Test cricket. Mehidy needs two scalps to become the third Bangladeshi bowler to complete 150 Test wickets.

Share this timeline