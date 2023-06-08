Sports

WTC final: Australia score 469; Rahane, Jadeja lead India's fightback

India bounced back against Australia on Day 2 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval, London. Although the Indians picked up four early wickets, Australia scored over 450 (469). Alex Carey smashed a valuable 48 after the Steven Smith-Travis Head show. India, who lost four wickets, finished on 151/5 at stumps. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja led their fightback.

How did Day 2 pan out?

Australia resumed from their overnight score (327/3). Smith and Head added 34 more runs before Mohammed Siraj struck. Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur uprooted Cameron Green and Smith, respectively. Carey played with the tail, while Siraj completed his four-fer. Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Green, and Mitchell Starc removed India's top four. Nathan Lyon dismissed Jadeja. Rahane (29*) and S Bharat (5*) returned unbeaten.

Smith slams his 31st Test ton

Smith came to the middle after Australia lost both openers in the opening session (71/2) on Day 1. He joined forces with Head, who turned out to be the aggressor between the two. Meanwhile, Smith took his time and tired out the Indian bowlers throughout the day. The right-hander took 230 balls to reach his ton on Day 2. He managed a 268-ball 121.

Third-most Test tons for Australia

Smith's tally of 31 Test tons is now the third-most for Australia. Matthew Hayden finished his career with 30 Test centuries. Only Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are now ahead of the former in this regard. Notably, no other active player owns more Test tons than Smith. Former England skipper Joe Root follows Smith on this list, having slammed 29 Test centuries.

2,000 Test runs against India

During the course of his knock, the veteran batter also brought up 2,000 Test runs against the Indian team. Smith became only the third Australian and eighth player overall to get the massive feat.

Head slams an incredible 163

Head became the first-ever centurion in WTC final history on Day 1. He launched his counter-attack after Australia lost three wickets. The left-handed batter kept the scoreboard ticking, having reached the 50-run mark in the 44th over. Head brought up his century off 106 balls in the final session. He finally departed on Day 2 for 163 off 174 balls (25 fours, 1 six).

Second-highest Test score for Australia at a neutral venue

Head has become just the second Australian batter to have scored over 150 in a Test innings at a neutral venue. Warren Bardsley is the only other Australian to do so. having slammed 164 against South Africa at Lord's in 1912.

Australia's fourth-highest stand vs India (any wicket)

As mentioned, Head and Smith shared a 285-run stand in the first innings. According to Cricbuzz, this is now the fourth-highest partnership for Australia against India for any wicket. A look at the top three stands: Ponting and Michael Clarke (386 in 2012), Clarke and Michael Hussey (334* in 2012), Ponting and Clarke (288 in 2012).

Second-highest fourth-wicket partnership for Australia in England

Head and Smith stitched the second-highest partnership for Australia in England for the fourth wicket. Sir Donald Bradman and Bill Ponsford added 388 runs for the fourth wicket against England at Headingley in 1934.

Siraj takes four-fer, completes 50 Test wickets

Siraj, the pick of India's bowlers in the first innings, has completed 50 Test wickets. He took the milestone wicket after getting rid of Nathan Lyon in the final session. Siraj became the 42nd Indian bowler to touch the 50-wicket mark in Test matches. The right-arm pacer took four wickets for 108 runs, having completed his fourth four-wicket haul in the format.

Jadeja, Rahane kept India afloat

In response to Australia's 469, India lost four quick wickets in the form of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli. Rahane and Jadeja then steadied India's ship after they were reduced to 71/4. The duo added another 71 runs together before Lyon dismissed him. Although Jadeja missed his half-century, his 51-ball 48 brought India back in the hunt.