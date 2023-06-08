Sports

WTC final: Partnership records scripted by Steven Smith, Travis Head

WTC final: Partnership records scripted by Steven Smith, Travis Head

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 08, 2023, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Steven Smith and Travis Head added a 285-run stand

Australia are off to a formidable start in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. Steven Smith and Travis Head added a 285-run stand to bolster the Aussies after they were reduced to 76/3. They became the first pair to stitch over 100 runs in a WTC final. Both of them completed their respective centuries during the innings.

Smith played a patient knock

Smith came to the middle after Australia lost both openers in the opening session (71/2) on Day 1. He joined forces with Head, who turned out to be the aggressor between the two. Meanwhile, Smith took his time and tired out the Indian bowlers throughout the day. The right-hander took 230 balls to reach his ton on Day 2. He managed a 268-ball 121.

First-ever centurion in WTC final

Head became the first-ever centurion in WTC final history on Day 1. He launched his counter-attack after Australia lost three wickets post lunch. The left-handed batter kept the scoreboard ticking, having reached the 50-run mark in the 44th over with a four. Head brought up his century off 106 balls in the final session. He finally departed on Day 2 (163 off 174 balls).

Australia's fourth-highest stand vs India (any wicket)

As mentioned, Head and Smith shared a 285-run stand in the first innings. According to Cricbuzz, this is now the fourth-highest partnership for Australia against India for any wicket. A look at the top three stands: Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke (386 in 2012), Clarke and Michael Hussey (334* in 2012), Ponting and Clarke (288 in 2012).

Second-highest fourth-wicket partnership for Australia in England

Head and Smith stitched the second-highest partnership for Australia in England for the fourth wicket. Sir Donald Bradman and Bill Ponsford added 388 runs for the fourth wicket against England at Headingley in 1934.

Another feat for Head and Smith

Smith and Head are the first pair to share a century and a double-century partnership in the WTC final. The previous-highest partnership in the summit clash was 96* by New Zealand's Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson during the 2021 edition.

Over 700 partnership runs in WTC 2021-23

Both Head and Smith have been on a roll in the 2021-23 WTC cycle. Together, the duo smashed 729 runs from eight matches at an astronomical average of 91.12. The tally includes three century-plus and one 50+ stands.