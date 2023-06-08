Sports

Liverpool sign midfielder Alexis Mac Allister: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 08, 2023, 05:04 pm 3 min read

Premier League club Liverpool have completed the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. The Argentina international has made the move to Anfield for what is understood to be for an initial fee of around £35m. As per Sky Sports, the fee could rise to £55m. Liverpool value the player highly and his versatility is what interested them. Here's more.

It's a dream come true, says Mac Allister

"It feels amazing. It's a dream come true, it's amazing to be here and I can't wait to get started," the player said to Liverpool's official website. "I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done. I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates." He also said it was a fantastic year for him.

Why does this story matter?

Liverpool's main target this summer will be to reinforce in midfield. James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all leaving Anfield this summer.

With Mac Allister's deal completed early in the window, Liverpool can now focus on other players so that pre-season is easier.

Mac Allister played a key role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar and he brings sheer quality.

Mac Allister's performance for Brighton

Mac Allister was solid for Brighton as they secured their maiden European berth for 2023-24. He played 40 games for the Seagulls, scoring 12 goals and making three assists. He scored 10 goals in the Premier League 2022-23 season (A2). He scored two goals in the FA Cup (A1). Overall for Brighton, he managed 112 appearances, scoring 20 goals and making eight assists.

Mac Allister's numbers in Premier League 2022-23

Nine of Mac Allister's 10 goals in the Premier League 2022-23 season came from inside the box. He scored six penalties and a freekick. Out of his 86 shots, 34 were on target. He missed five big chances, besides creating four. As per Opta, he had a pass accuracy of 87.24%. Defensively, he made 70 tackles, 213 recoveries, 22 interceptions, and 10 clearances.

His overall Premier League numbers

Mac Allister has made 98 Premier League appearances to date. He has scored 16 goals, besides making five assists. Out of his 177 shots, 49 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork four times. Mac Allister has created eight big chances, besides provoding 131 accurate long balls. He has made 170 tackles, 45 interceptions, 29 clearances, and 444 recoveries.

Mac Allister's club career in numbers

Mac Allister made 60 appearances for Argentinos Juniors, scoring nine times. In 2018-19, he was loaned back here. He ended up with three goals from 21 appearances. In 2019-20, he played for Boca Juniors, scoring twice in 20 matches.