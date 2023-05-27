Sports

Who can be the next Tottenham Hotspur manager?

Who can be the next Tottenham Hotspur manager?

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 27, 2023, 04:05 am 3 min read

Spurs have suffered in Premier League 2022-23 (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur are in desperate need of a new manager after they mutually parted ways with Antonio Conte. Spurs are currently in the eighth position in the Premier League as they have majorly failed to live up to the expectations of the fans. They need a manager who can inspire the team and get them back to the Champions League next season. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Tottenham have not tasted success for a long time but recent seasons were impressive.

Under Mauricio Pochettino they reached the Champions League final in 2019 and have been regularly qualifying for Europe.

The 2022-23 season could have been a platform for Tottenham to build on last season's show but inconsistency hit the team hard.

Defensively, they have leaked goals at will.

Luis Enrique might have an outside chance

Luis Enrique is jobless since standing down after the World Cup. He is on Tottenham's shortlist and his style of play and philosophy may suit them Spurs need someone who has the experience and Enrique can be their man. He has coached several top clubs in Europe but he enjoyed his best time with Barcelona. PSG are also in the race to sign Enrique.

Tottenham fail to strike a deal with Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann was seriously thought of as a candidate at Spurs. However, as per Fabrizio Romano, talks stalled after Nagelsmann wanted clarity on sporting director before advancing. Spurs are still looking for a sporting director. Naglesmann registered 60 wins, 14 draws, and 10 losses in 84 matches at Bayern Munich. Nagelsmann was also consoderd by Chelsea but they went for Mauricio Pochettino instead.

Rodgers is the front-runner for the Tottenham job

The recently sacked Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers is reportedly the front-runner for Tottenham. Rodgers, who has won accolades with Celtic FC and later bagged the FA Cup and the Community Shield with Leicester, comes with a lot of Premier League experience and can help Spurs get back to the top four. Leicester sacked him in April as they dropped to the relegation zone.

Arne Slot snubs Spurs to stay at Feyenoord

Arne Slot was reportedly the favorite to replace Conte but the Feyenoord manager decided to stay in the Netherlands. Slot, who helped the Rotterdam club to the league title this season, will stay to build on the work he put in. As per The Independent, talks between Slot's management and Feyenoord took place this week but it was agreed the 44-year-old will stay.

Who are the dark horses?

As per some reports, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has emerged as one of the primary targets for Tottenham. Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is also in the mix because of his exceptional work with the Seagulls in the PL. Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has also been considered as an option but as per Romano, Amorin will stay at Sporting.