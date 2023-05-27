Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Gaikwad and Conway's remarkable partnership stats

IPL 2023: Decoding Gaikwad and Conway's remarkable partnership stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 27, 2023, 03:16 am 3 min read

Gaikwad and Conway together have added 775 runs for CSK this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in the finals of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the primary reasons for them reaching the finals has to be the sensational form of their opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The CSK openers consistently gave them solid starts throughout the season, allowing them to post big totals and win matches. Here's more.

Second-most runs as an opening pair in IPL 2023

Gaikwad and Conway have added 775 runs together in IPL 2023, the second-most runs added by any pair. They are only behind RCB's star opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who added 939 runs together this season. Gaikwad and Conway boast an average of 55.35 as an opening pair in IPL 2023.

Joint Most century-plus stands since IPL 2022

Gaikwad and Conway added 141 runs for the opening stand against the Delhi Capitals. As per statistician Bharath Seervi, it was their fourth century-plus opening stand. They have the joint-most century-plus partnerships as openers since IPL 2022. Most century-plus opening partnerships since 2022: 4- Gaikwad and Conway (21 innings) 4- Du Plessis and Kohli (21 innings) 4- All other pairs (239 innings)

Second most 50-plus partnerships for CSK

Gaikwad and Conway stitched an 87-run opening partnership in the Qualifier against GT. This was their ninth 50-plus opening partnership for CSK. They surpassed Du Plessis and Giakwad's tally of eight 50-plus opening partnerships for the franchise. Most 50-plus opening partnerships for CSK: 13 - Murali Vijay and Michael Hussey 9 - Gaikwad and Conway 8 - Du Plessis and Gaikwad

Joint second-most 50-plus partnerships in IPL 2023

The CSK opening duo stitched their sixth 50-plus stand in the Qualifier against GT. They have now registered the second-highest fifty-plus partnerships in IPL 2023. They are tied with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, who clocked six such partnerships. While Du Plessis and Kohli lead the tally with seven such partnerships this season. Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have also added five 50-plus partnerships.

Fifth-highest partnership in IPL 2023

Gaikwad and Conway's 141-run stand was the fifth-highest partnership in IPL 2023. They are behind Du Plessis and Kohli's 172-run stand against SRH and the second spot also belonged to them for their 148-run partnership versus MI. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 147 runs together against SRH, taking the third spot. Whereas, Gill and Wriddhiman Saha's 142-run stand sits in the fourth position.

A look at their IPL 2023 numbers

Conway has slammed 625 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 52.08. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. He has smashed six half-centuries this season. Meanwhile, Gaikwad has compiled 564 runs in 15 matches, averaging 43.38 for the season. He has accumulated four fifties in IPL 2023. Gaikwad owns a batter strike rate of 146.87 in comparison to Conway's 137.06.

Here are their overall numbers

This was Conway's best IPL season and he has raced to 877 runs in 22 IPL appearances at a fantastic average of 48.72. He finished with three fifties and 252 runs last season and has only grown from strength to strength. On the other hand, Gaikwad has amassed 1,771 runs in 51 IPL matches at 39.36. He has slammed 14 fifties and a ton.