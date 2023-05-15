Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Ajinkya Rahane's struggles against spin

Rahane has had a hard time against spin lately (source: twitter/@ipl)

Runs have dried up for Ajinkya Rahane, who enjoyed a purple patch in the first half of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday (May 14), he could only manage an 11-ball 16 against Kolkata Knight Riders as Chennai Super Kings suffered a six-wicket defeat. Spinners have given him a hard time in the middle overs. Here we decode his struggles versus spin.

Paltry numbers against spin

All of Rahane's eight dismissals this season have been recorded against spin. All these dismissals have been recorded in middle overs (7-15). Against KKR, he fell prey to mystery leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy as the batter failed to clear the fence and handed a catch to Jason Roy at long-on. His average and strike rate against spin this season read 18.12 and 134.25, respectively.

Decoding his struggles versus spin

As many as three times he has fallen prey to off-spinners as his strike rate in this regard reads 123.80. His remaining five dismissals have been recorded against leggies. His strike rate, however, against leggies is 153.6. Though he has not been dismissed by left-arm spinners yet, his strike rate against them is just 106.45. He must overcome his struggles sooner than later.

Sensational numbers against pace

While Rahane has struggled versus spinners, his numbers against pacers are sensational. Against fast bowlers, the veteran batter has garnered 137 runs this season at a sensational strike rate of 236.20. The tally includes nine maximums and 12 fours.

His overall stats against spinners

Overall in IPL, Rahane has been dismissed by spinners 58 times in 112 innings as his strike rate against them reads 118.22. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him six times in IPL. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Rahane on as many occasions.

A delightful start to the season

Rahane announced his arrival in style, smoking a match-winning 27-ball 61 against Mumbai Indians in his maiden assignment this season. 31 (19), 37 (20), 9 (10), and 71* (29) were his scores in the following games as his new-found form shook one and all. In fact, Rahane's strike rate in the first five games this season was 199.05.

The dip in form

Rahane did not cross the 25-run mark in his next four innings as his following scores read 15 (13), 21 (17), 21 (20), and 16 (11). Overall, Rahane has now raced to 282 runs in 11 games this season at an average of 35.25. His strike rate (169.87) remains healthy. His overall IPL tally reads 4,356 runs in 169 games at 31.11 (SR: 122.98).