IRE vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Visitors aim for series win

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 13, 2023, 06:08 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh will look to close out the series with a win in the 3rd ODI (Source: Twitter/@BCBTigers)

Bangladesh will aim to wrap up the series when they meet Ireland in the third and final ODI of the series on May 14 at the County Cricket ground in Chelmsford. The first match was called off due to rain, whereas Bangladesh scripted a brilliant chase to win the second game. Therefore the visitors will look to close out the series. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The pitch in Chelmsford has assisted the pacers, especially with the new ball. Batters have scored runs freely after negating the early movement. Spinners will come into play as the ball gets older. Chasing looks like a good option here, as shown by Bangladesh in the last game. There are no broadcasters in India but fans can watch on the FanCode app (3:15pm).

A look at the H2H record

Bangladesh have featured in 14 ODIs against Ireland and the Bangla Tigers have a great record against them. They have won nine matches to Ireland's only two, whereas three matches ended inconclusively. The second ODI win was exceptional for Bangladesh as they chase down 320 in a 45-over match, courtesy of brilliant innings from Najmul Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy.

Bangladesh will be high on morale

It was a rain-curtailed game and the visitors were on the back foot after they leaked 319/6 in 45 overs. But it was their batters, who backed the bowlers on an off day at the office. This was a big win for Bangladesh which will boost their morale. Meanwhile, Ireland will look to take the positives and work on the areas that need improvement.

Here are the probable playing XIs

Ireland probable XI: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume and Joshua Little. Bangladesh probable XI: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Edabot Hossain.

A look at the key performers

Tector has smashed four centuries in his last nine ODIs. He has compiled 1,235 runs (average: 53.69). Rahim slammed a fifty in the first match and played a match-winning 36* in the second. Shanto mustered his first ODI hundred in the last match and will be crucial again. George Dockrell has raced to 1,047 runs and is four wickets away from 100 ODI scalps.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Andrew Balbirnie, Najmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), George Dockrell, Harry Tector (captain), Tawhid Hridoy, Curtis Campher, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud and Mark Adair. Fantasy option 2: Paul Stirling, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, George Dockrell (vc), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud and Joshua Little.