Klaasen, Samad record SRH's joint-highest sixth-wicket partnership in IPL: Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen played a crucial knock in the middle against the Lucknow Super Giants in match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Klaasen has been phenomenal for SRH this season, especially in the death overs. His 29-ball 47 helped saw SRH score 182/6. Notably, Klaasen and Abdul Samad added a record-breaking stand. We decode the stats.

The joint-highest sixth-wicket partnership for SRH

Klaasen's exceptional stand with Samad changed the course of the game. The duo added 58 runs off 40 deliveries for the sixth wicket. As per Cricbuzz, here are the best sixth-wicket stands 58 - Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad vs LSG, Hyderabad, today. 58 - Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2022. 53 - Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad vs DC, Delhi, 2023.

A look at Klaasen's overall T20 numbers

With his 47-run knock, he has raced to 328 runs in the IPL in 16 matches at 29.82. Klaasen has scored 262 runs in nine outings in IPL 2023 (SR: 180.69). Klaasen owns the highest strike rate this season among batters who have scored 250-plus runs. Overall in T20s, Klaasen has compiled 3,090 runs in 152 matches.

An impactful hand from Samad

After playing a match-winning cameo against the Royals, Samad was brimming with confidence in his 25-ball 37* against LSG. His knock was laced with four sixes and a solitary four. Samad has scored 165 runs this season in seven outings at 55.0. Overall in the IPL, he has tallied 391 runs in 32 matches. His 37* against LSG is the best IPL score.

How did the SRH innings pan out?

SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. Sunrisers lost Abhishek Sharma in the third over. Rahul Tripathi and Anmolpreet Singh did add some runs but it was Klaasen and Aiden Markram's partnership that acted as the launch pad for the former to play his strokes. Klaasen and Samad helped SRH beyond the 170-run mark. Krunal Pandya finished with 2/24.