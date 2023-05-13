Sports

IPL 2023: SRH post a fighting 182/6 versus LSG

Sunrisers Hyderabad managed 182/6 versus Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad managed 182/6 versus Lucknow Super Giants in match number 58 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Key knocks from Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abdul Samad helped SRH to get past 180. For LSG, Krunal Pandya (2/24) bowled an excellent spell alongside Yash Thakur. LSG now need 183 against a decent SRH bowling unit.

How did SRH fare in the powerplay?

SRH scored 56/2 in the powerplay (overs 1-6). SRH openers added 19 runs in the first two overs before Yudhvir Singh dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the third over. In the fifth over, Avesh Khan was plundered for 18 runs. LSG came back strongly via Yash Thakur in the sixth, conceding one and claiming a wicket. Rahul Tripathi was dismissed.

SRH's performance in the middle overs

In the middle overs (7-15), SRH scored 11 and 13 runs respectively in the eighth and ninth overs, besides losing Anmolpreet Singh. Runs poured in a good note in the next three overs before Krunal turned the screws in the 13th over. He claimed the wickets of Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips. At the end of 15 overs, SRH were 130/5.

Krunal gets Markram for the third time

Krunal dismissed Markram with a ball that turned sharply. Markram was stumped after advancing and trying to play across the line. As per Cricbuzz, Krunal has now dismissed Markram for the third time in IPL, conceding just four runs from eight balls.

SRH score 52 in the last five overs

In the 16th over, Klaasen powered his way with two sixes as Amit Mishra conceded 15. Krunal gave away nine next to finish with 2/24. Thakur bowled an excellent 18th over, conceding just seven. Avesh Khan then got the key wicket of Klaasen (47) in a 12-run over. SRH managed nine in the last over with Thakur conceding nine (3 dot balls).